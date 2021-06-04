UrduPoint.com
Russia Creates Defensive Munition For Armored Vehicles 1.5 Times Stronger Than Analogs

Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:14 PM

Russian corporation Rostec developed a new defensive munition for armored fighting vehicles which is 1.5 times stronger than its analogs, the company said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian corporation Rostec developed a new defensive munition for armored fighting vehicles which is 1.5 times stronger than its analogs, the company said on Friday.

"The new defensive munition was created in 76 mm caliber; its weight is 2.8 kg (4.4 Pounds).

The density of combined screen against weapons with laser, optical, thermal and radar guidance is a main feature of the product," the statement said.

The system can fire at the source of the danger whenever there is a threat, creating an aerosol-chaff screen, which blinds enemy's guidance system of high-precision weapons, according to the statement.

The company added that the munition could be used in any climatic conditions. It will be presented for the first time at Russian military forum "Army-2021," which is planned from August 22 to 28.

