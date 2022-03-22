UrduPoint.com

Russia Current On Debt Payments, Has Enough Dollars - Senior IMF Official

The government of Russia has enough dollars in its possession and is current on its debt payments. International Monetary Fund (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday

"Russia has been current so far on its debt payments. It does have the dollars that are needed. It's owning those to be able to make those payments," Gopinath said.

