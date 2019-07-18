Russia Currently Maintains Oil Production at Level Outlined in OPEC+ Deal- Energy Minister

While Russia was overfulfilling its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cut deal in the beginning of July, its oil production is currently at the level outlined in the agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) While Russia was overfulfilling its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cut deal in the beginning of July, its oil production is currently at the level outlined in the agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We have already taken our production back to the level outlined in plans and schedules.

Yes, during several days [in early July] we were really over-reducing production. This was due to technological processes. Meanwhile, these days, over the previous few days, production is being carried out in compliance with the figures outlined in the deal," Novak told reporters on Thursday.

In the last two weeks of July Russia's oil production will be higher than it was during the first two weeks, Novak specified.

He did not voice any expectations on Russia's average compliance with the OPEC+ deal in July.