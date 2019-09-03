UrduPoint.com
Russia Cut Oil Output By 143,000 Bpd In August On Oct 2018 Level - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia Cut Oil Output by 143,000 Bpd in August on Oct 2018 Level - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Russia cut oil output by 143,000 barrels per day in August under the OPEC+ deal on October 2018 levels, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday.

"Under OPEC+, Russia in August is at the level of a decrease in oil production of 143,000 barrels per day compared to October 2018. At the end of August, the reduction was at the level of 299,000 barrels per day," Novak said.

