Russia Cuts Oil Export Duty by $14.9 to $52 Per Tonne in April - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia's oil export duty will drop to $52 per tonne in April from $66.9 per tonne in March, according to the finance ministry's calculations.

The average price of Urals crude blend in the monitoring period from February 15 to March 14 was $47.274 per barrel, or $345.1 per tonne.

In connection with the new calculation formula adopted in the framework of the tax maneuver in the oil industry, the export duty on oil from a number of deposits in East Siberia, in the Caspian and the Prirazlomnoye field remains at zero from February 1, 2015.

The duty for high-viscosity oil will drop to $5.2 from $6.6 per tonne. Export duty for light petroleum products and oils will drop to $15.6 per tonne, for heavy petroleum products to $52 per tonne, for commercial gasoline to $15.6 per tonne, for naphtha to $28.6 per tonne. The duty on liquefied gas exports will remain at zero level, while duty on coke exports will be cut to $3.3 from $4.3 per tonne.