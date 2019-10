Russia Cuts Oil Output Under OPEC+ Deal by Over 200,000 Bpd on Oct 2018 Level - Novak

Russia cuts oil production under the OPEC+ deal today by more than 200,000 barrels per day on the October 2018 levels, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia cuts oil production under the OPEC+ deal today by more than 200,000 barrels per day on the October 2018 levels, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"Over 200,000 barrels [per day]," Novak said when asked what reduction level Russia had now.