Russia, Cyprus Agree to Amend Double Taxation Avoidance Deal - Cyprus' Finance Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Cyprus and Russia have reached agreement on amendments to their double taxation avoidance deal, Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian and Cypriot finance officials started their talks in Moscow in a bid to end a stalemate over Russia's recently announced decision to withdraw from the deal due to Nicosia's refusal to introduce amendments.

"Reassuring #economic ties between #Russia and #Cyprus. Amendment of the #DTT [double taxation treaty] agreed today with Deputy PM [Prime Minister Alexey] Overchuk. Important and Mutually beneficial #agreement," Petrides wrote on Twitter.