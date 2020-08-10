UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Cyprus Agree To Amend Double Taxation Avoidance Deal - Cyprus' Finance Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russia, Cyprus Agree to Amend Double Taxation Avoidance Deal - Cyprus' Finance Minister

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Cyprus and Russia have reached agreement on amendments to their double taxation avoidance deal, Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian and Cypriot finance officials started their talks in Moscow in a bid to end a stalemate over Russia's recently announced decision to withdraw from the deal due to Nicosia's refusal to introduce amendments.

"Reassuring #economic ties between #Russia and #Cyprus. Amendment of the #DTT [double taxation treaty] agreed today with Deputy PM [Prime Minister Alexey] Overchuk. Important and Mutually beneficial #agreement," Petrides wrote on Twitter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Nicosia Cyprus From Agreement

Recent Stories

PM highlights Kashmir in meeting with President UN ..

13 minutes ago

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

28 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 72,400

43 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

1 hour ago

AP Cameraman Needs No Hospitalization After Being ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.