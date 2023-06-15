Russia Decreases Oil Exports Duty By $0.6 Per Tonne From July 1 - Finance Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 06:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia is decreasing duty on oil exports by $0.6 to $15.6 from July 1, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
"According to the calculations of the Russian Finance Ministry, the export duty on oil from Russia will decrease by $0.6 from July 1, 2023 and will amount to $15.6 per tonne," the ministry said in a statement.