UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Decreases Oil Output By 278,500Bpd In June Under OPEC+ Deal - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:57 PM

Russia Decreases Oil Output by 278,500Bpd in June Under OPEC+ Deal - Novak

Russia's average decrease of its oil output under the OPEC+ deal made 278,500 barrels per day in June, compared to October 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia's average decrease of its oil output under the OPEC+ deal made 278,500 barrels per day in June, compared to October 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We arrived at [decreasing oil output by] 278,500 [barrels per day] in average that month [June], which is 50,000 [barrels per day] more than the agreement stipulates," Novak told reporters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil June October 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Following St. Petersburg Campaign, Lo ..

49 seconds ago

US Embassy in Russia Says Spy Suspect Whelan Needs ..

50 seconds ago

Islamophobia can be countered by highlighting Isla ..

52 seconds ago

Mahmood directs expediting SICs extension to to en ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC and allies on course to extend output cuts fo ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt establishes 254 ALP Centres to e ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.