Russia Decreases Oil Output By 278,500Bpd In June Under OPEC+ Deal - Novak
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:57 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia's average decrease of its oil output under the OPEC+ deal made 278,500 barrels per day in June, compared to October 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
"We arrived at [decreasing oil output by] 278,500 [barrels per day] in average that month [June], which is 50,000 [barrels per day] more than the agreement stipulates," Novak told reporters.