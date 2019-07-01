Russia Decreases Oil Output by 278,500Bpd in June Under OPEC+ Deal - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia's average decrease of its oil output under the OPEC+ deal made 278,500 barrels per day in June, compared to October 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"We arrived at [decreasing oil output by] 278,500 [barrels per day] in average that month [June], which is 50,000 [barrels per day] more than the agreement stipulates," Novak told reporters.