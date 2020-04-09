UrduPoint.com
Russia Delivered Over $15Bln Worth Of Military Equipment Abroad In 2019 - Putin

Russia Delivered Over $15Bln Worth of Military Equipment Abroad in 2019 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russia delivered more than $15 billion worth of military equipment abroad last year and the country's defense industry now has more than $55 billion worth of orders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The results of defense industry cooperation for the past year are certainly positive. Despite the generally unfavorable situation and the tough opposition of competitors, the system of defense industry cooperation with foreign states functioned successfully. We not only fully implemented our plans, but also outperformed them by 2 percent. Over $15 billion worth of military equipment was delivered abroad. The order portfolio is today more than $55 billion. About 100 countries of the world are among our partners," Putin said during a meeting of the commission for military technical cooperation with foreign countries, which was held in a video conference format.

The president noted that the holding of the Russia-Africa summit in October last year gave a good impetus.

"New contracts totaling about $1 billion were signed with African states," he said.

Russia will need to adjust its work in the field of defense industry cooperation and search for effective ways to maintain the country's leading positions in the export of military products, Putin said.

"Additional risks are associated with the spread of coronavirus infection, which had an extremely negative impact on the entire global economy. In this regard, we will need flexible and quick adjustment of ways and methods of work, we have to look for effective ways to preserve Russia's leading position in the export of military products," Putin said.

