UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Demands US To Stop Economic Intimidation Against Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Russia Demands US to Stop Economic Intimidation Against Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Moscow demands that the United States stop its policy of economic bullying against Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow demands that the United States stop its policy of economic bullying against Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sanctions pressure continues. Some warnings from the US administration to governments around the world over any assistance to the supply of Iranian fuel to Venezuela go beyond any reason.

Washington's intimidation of ports and ship captains adds to previous threats to insurers and shipowners," she said during an online briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova recalled that the US Treasury had added four more shipping companies that were involved in the transportation of fuel to Venezuela to the sanctions list in recent days.

"We, of course, condemn this illegal practice. We demand to stop such actions against a sovereign state and recall that now the priority for Venezuela is to overcome internal disagreements and mistrust," she emphasized.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington United States Venezuela From

Recent Stories

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Facebook Deactivates Accounts of High-Profile Tuni ..

1 minute ago

US Asks Coalition to Pledge $700Mln for Anti-IS Ef ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Basketball League Set to Resume on June 20 ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Malaysia Rises by 277 in Pa ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.