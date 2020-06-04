Russia Demands US to Stop Economic Intimidation Against Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow demands that the United States stop its policy of economic bullying against Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Sanctions pressure continues. Some warnings from the US administration to governments around the world over any assistance to the supply of Iranian fuel to Venezuela go beyond any reason.

Washington's intimidation of ports and ship captains adds to previous threats to insurers and shipowners," she said during an online briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova recalled that the US Treasury had added four more shipping companies that were involved in the transportation of fuel to Venezuela to the sanctions list in recent days.

"We, of course, condemn this illegal practice. We demand to stop such actions against a sovereign state and recall that now the priority for Venezuela is to overcome internal disagreements and mistrust," she emphasized.