Russia Destroys Oil Storage of Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian aviation has destroyed an oil storage facility located in the Kharkiv region and used for supplying Ukrainian troops with fuel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the area of the village of Andriivka, Kharkiv region, the Russian aerospace forces have destroyed an oil storage facility used for fuel supply of military equipment of the Ukraine armed formations," the Russian defense ministry said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and ramped up their financial and military support of Kiev.