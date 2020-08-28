Russia Disappointed by EU Appeal in Anti-Dumping Dispute - Economic Development Minsitry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The European Union's appeal in a dispute with Russia on energy adjustments is disappointing, as it blocks the decision of the World Trade Organization, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said Friday.

The ministry remarked that a WTO panel ruled in Russia's favor in a case on the use of cost adjustments methodology for anti-dumping investigations.

"The panel recommended that the EU get its measures in compliance with the WTO norms," the ministry said, adding that the WTO's appeal body was technically not functioning but the EU still filed an appeal, "thus blocking the panel's decision."

"Brussels is trying to avoid complying with the decision on the dispute, including overturning the measures that go against the WTO rules. We are disappointed by the actions of our EU partners," the ministry said.