Russia Discussed With Several OPEC+ Members Plans to Reduce Crude Oil Production - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia has discussed with a number of OPEC+ participants plans to reduce crude oil production, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would voluntarily reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March in order to contribute to the restoration of market relations.

"There have been conversations with a number of OPEC+ participants," Peskov said, answering the question whether there have been consultations with OPEC+ on Russia's decision.