Russia Discusses Additional Oil Supplies With Asian Partners - Senior Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia is discussing with Asian partners the possibility of additional oil supplies to the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As for the oil industry, here, we have a pipeline infrastructure, there are also deliveries by oil tankers through seaports.

To date, current contracts are being implemented. At the same time, of course, we are talking with our Asian partners about the possibility of additional deliveries to Asian markets if such a need arises," Novak told Russian lawmakers.