UrduPoint.com

Russia Discusses Additional Oil Supplies With Asian Partners - Senior Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Russia Discusses Additional Oil Supplies With Asian Partners - Senior Russian Official

Russia is discussing with Asian partners the possibility of additional oil supplies to the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia is discussing with Asian partners the possibility of additional oil supplies to the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As for the oil industry, here, we have a pipeline infrastructure, there are also deliveries by oil tankers through seaports.

To date, current contracts are being implemented. At the same time, of course, we are talking with our Asian partners about the possibility of additional deliveries to Asian markets if such a need arises," Novak told Russian lawmakers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Same Market Industry Asia

Recent Stories

No confidence motion to face defeat: Rasheed

No confidence motion to face defeat: Rasheed

1 minute ago
 Russian Military to Provide Information on Losses ..

Russian Military to Provide Information on Losses in Ukraine When Sees Fit - Kre ..

1 minute ago
 Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursu ..

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

24 minutes ago
 Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between ..

Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between Ukraine-Russia

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

21 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Particip ..

Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Participation in G20, APEC Summits

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>