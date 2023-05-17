UrduPoint.com

Russia Discusses Creation Of Electronic Gas Trading Platform In South Of Iran - Novak

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Russia Discusses Creation of Electronic Gas Trading Platform in South of Iran - Novak

Russia and Iran are discussing the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas sales in southern Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia and Iran are discussing the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas sales in southern Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Discussions are underway to create such an electronic trading platform in the south of Iran, including using Iranian gas, using gas that will be jointly produced in the future together with our Russian companies.

This is not a quick process, because it is necessary to create gas sources, attract partners and other suppliers. In general, there is such an idea, it is being worked out, but it takes time," Novak said after a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Gas

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039 ..

Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039; Workshop

10 minutes ago
 SEWA highlights GIS importance at MBRSC’s webina ..

SEWA highlights GIS importance at MBRSC’s webinar

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice hosts inaugural conference on ..

Ministry of Justice hosts inaugural conference on central authorities&#039; role ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 172.59 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 172.59 points

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Discussing Oil Supplies Under Swap Ag ..

Russia, Iran Discussing Oil Supplies Under Swap Agreement - Novak

2 minutes ago
 Finnish President Calls Freezing of Diplomats' Ban ..

Finnish President Calls Freezing of Diplomats' Bank Accounts in Russia Excessive

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.