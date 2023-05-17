Russia Discusses Creation of Electronic Gas Trading Platform in South of Iran - Novak

Russia and Iran are discussing the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas sales in southern Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia and Iran are discussing the creation of an electronic trading platform for gas sales in southern Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Discussions are underway to create such an electronic trading platform in the south of Iran, including using Iranian gas, using gas that will be jointly produced in the future together with our Russian companies.

This is not a quick process, because it is necessary to create gas sources, attract partners and other suppliers. In general, there is such an idea, it is being worked out, but it takes time," Novak said after a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.