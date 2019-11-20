Russia Discusses With Kiev Direct Deliveries of 529 Bln Cubic Feet of Gas Per Year - Novak

Russia is discussing with Ukraine direct deliveries of 15 billion cubic meters (529 billion cubic feet) of gas annually, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia is discussing with Ukraine direct deliveries of 15 billion cubic meters (529 billion cubic feet) of gas annually, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

The minister specified that Russia made this offer to Ukraine on October 28, at the trilateral gas consultations with the European Union.

"We were discussing approximately these volumes at the latest trilateral consultations, held on October 28 ... We said that we considered transit including taking into consideration the volume of direct deliveries to the domestic market, not via reverse, as this influences the volume of gas transit directly," Novak said.

He specified that the deliveries of 15 billion cubic meters of gas annually were being discussed, chiefly between Gazprom and Naftogaz.