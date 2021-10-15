UrduPoint.com

Russia Discussing Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 With Germany - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia is holding consultations with Germany on gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We hold meetings with (the German government's special representative for gas transit through Ukraine, George Graf von) Waldersee, we are consulting on this situation," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"I don't think that our negotiations should be made public, consultations are going on," Novak added.

