Russia Discussing New Long-Term LNG Supply Contracts With Asia-Pacific Countries - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia is discussing new long-term LNG supply contracts with Asia-Pacific countries, as well as the participation of Asian investors in Russian LNG projects, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Cooperation with partners from the Asia-Pacific region is developing in terms of LNG projects. The possibility of concluding new long-term contracts for the supply of LNG, including promising projects, as well as equity participation in a number of LNG enterprises, is being discussed," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.