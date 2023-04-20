UrduPoint.com

Russia Does Not 'Expel' NATO Members' Businesses, Encourages Economic Cooperation-Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia appreciates economic interactions with all NATO countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday.

"I would say we deal with all members of NATO in economic terms. We don't expel businesses, we allow them to stay," Pankin told journalists. "We appreciate they continue business in Russia."

"So it's not that all the members of NATO stopped doing business with us," he added. " On the contrary, if they are told by governments or somehow stimulated or discouraged to do business with Russia or withdraw from Russia ... that's pitiful. It's still not dramatic, because the laws and regulations adopted last year allow them to come back."

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

To date, the EU bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages and this makes many companies afraid of doing business in Russia.

The Deputy Minister visited New York as part of the Russian Presidency of the United Nations Security Council for May. Pankin is leaving on Thursday but his visit will be followed by a visit of another Russian Deputy Minister, Sergey Vershinin, and also by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will participate in the UN meetings on April 24-25. Lavrov is also expected to meet with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discuss various issues with him, including the grain deal.

