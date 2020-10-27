Russia Does Not Impose Gas on Anyone, Lavrov Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia is not imposing its gas on any country and talk about EU countries' dependence on Russian gas is groundless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Croatian Vecernji List daily.

"Our country has been and has remained for many decades a reliable and honest partner in terms of energy supplies. This is very well known in Zagreb.

Just like the fact that gas contracts with us have no political motives, we are talking about pure commerce. We have of course heard the talk about the notorious 'dependence' of Croatia and other European states on Russian gas, but we do not find anything in them except the desire to sow unreasonable doubts. We do not impose anything on anyone, and we execute all the concluded contracts with full responsibility," Lavrov said.