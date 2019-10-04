Russia Does Not Mind Holding Gas Talks With EU, Ukraine Oct 28 - Energy Minister Alexander Novak

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russia does not object to holding trilateral consultations on gas with the European Commission and Ukraine on October 28, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week on Friday.

"We do not mind.. let us consider that this date has been agreed," Novak said when asked if Russia agreed to hold the consultations on October 28.