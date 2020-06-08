Russia Does Not Want Market Situation to Damage Any Economies - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia's goal is not to have the current market situation damage any economies, the oil output cuts are designed to stabilize the supply and demand, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"Russia, like other countries, has never set the goal to have the current market situation damage some economies, or the oil output cut in some countries. In general, in my opinion, this is a market situation, our main task is to ensure the balance of supply and demand," Novak told an OPEC+ conference.