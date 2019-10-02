Russia Doing Everything to Ensure Balance of Demand, Supply in Global Energy Market -Putin

Russia, along with many other countries, is doing everything possible to ensure the balance of demand and supply in the global energy market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia, along with many other countries, is doing everything possible to ensure the balance of demand and supply in the global energy market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"As you know, Russia has always been a very responsible actor in the global market.

We are doing everything to balance supply and demand together with you, create favorable conditions for the development of the global economy, for consumers and for the development of the industry itself," Putin said, addressing foreign ministers, who are taking part in the forum.

"We are responsible people and think about how the world is developing, how the global energy sector is developing, including with regard to renewable energy sources," the Russian leader added.