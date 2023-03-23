- Home
- Business
- News
- Russia Electricity Exports to China in 2023 Will Not Be Lower 2022 Level - Energy Minister
Russia Electricity Exports To China In 2023 Will Not Be Lower 2022 Level - Energy Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 08:47 PM
Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Thursday that he expects electricity exports from Russia to China in 2023 to be not lower that those in 2022
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Thursday that he expects electricity exports from Russia to China in 2023 to be not lower that those in 2022.
"My forecast is that we will reach exactly the same level as last year," Shulginov said, commenting on a relevant question.