UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production To Increase To 560Mln Tonnes In 2019- Novak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:32 PM

Russia Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production to Increase to 560Mln Tonnes in 2019- Novak

The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts the country's oil production to increase by 0.7 percent year-on-year in 2019, reaching 560 million tonnes, while the country's gas production is expected to increase by 1.7 percent year-on-year, reaching 737 billion cubic meters (26 trillion cubic feet), Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia's RBK broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts the country's oil production to increase by 0.7 percent year-on-year in 2019, reaching 560 million tonnes, while the country's gas production is expected to increase by 1.

7 percent year-on-year, reaching 737 billion cubic meters (26 trillion cubic feet), Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia's RBK broadcaster.

"According to the forecast, ... we will produce around 560 million tonnes of oil this year, which is a 0.7 percent increase compared to 2018," Novak said.

"As for gas, it [production] will reach around 737 billion cubic meters, which is a 1.7 percent growth," Novak said.

"As for coal, we will remain at the 2018 level, 437 million tonnes," Novak added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Gas 2018 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gwadar's contribution in GDP to surge to over $200 ..

4 minutes ago

Three students found dead in flooded Indonesian ca ..

2 minutes ago

Driver among 2 murdered in separate incidents in S ..

2 minutes ago

KP government takes measures to promote sports act ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Embassy Announces Release of Sailors Kidnap ..

21 minutes ago

Dodon Says Russian Gas to Continue Flowing to Mold ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.