Russia Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production to Increase to 560Mln Tonnes in 2019- Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Russian Energy Ministry forecasts the country's oil production to increase by 0.7 percent year-on-year in 2019, reaching 560 million tonnes, while the country's gas production is expected to increase by 1.

7 percent year-on-year, reaching 737 billion cubic meters (26 trillion cubic feet), Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia's RBK broadcaster.

"According to the forecast, ... we will produce around 560 million tonnes of oil this year, which is a 0.7 percent increase compared to 2018," Novak said.

"As for gas, it [production] will reach around 737 billion cubic meters, which is a 1.7 percent growth," Novak said.

"As for coal, we will remain at the 2018 level, 437 million tonnes," Novak added.