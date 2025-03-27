Russia envoy hands over humanitarian aid to Pakistan’s authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev on Thursday while handing over the Russian Humanitarian Aid consignment to Pakistan’s authorities at Islamabad Airport, described such initiatives as important for promoting future bilateral relations between the two countries.

It is a great honor for me to be part of the ceremony celebrating the delivery of Russian humanitarian aid to the brotherly people of Pakistan, he said.

“We believe that humanitarian cooperation, including the provision of humanitarian aid, is an important component of Russia-Pakistan relations, which are currently at their highest point in history” he said.

He said that today, as “We approach the end of the holy month of Ramadan, we are handing over 31 tons of humanitarian aid, including such essentials as clothing, medicines, food and baby formula for those in need.”

The Ambassador said that this gesture of goodwill has been made possible through the efforts of the Government of Russia and its Ministry of Emergency Situations, the coordinating role of the Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

The Russia has a proud history of helping the people of friendly countries around the world and more than once, “We have come to the aid of the friendly nation of Pakistan in times of need” he said.

Russian ambassador said that this was the case in 2005, when valiant Russian emergency workers came to the rescue after devastating earthquakes shook northern Punjab and northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and in 2022, after catastrophic floods hit southern and south-eastern Pakistan.

Meanwhile he said the recent armed attacks by terrorists and extremists in various parts of Pakistan have once again reminded us of the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of this threat.

He said the actions of militants and inter-communal conflicts cause untold suffering to the civilian population, leaving thousands of people on the brink of survival and dependent on the assistance of the state, humanitarian organizations and agencies.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the team of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, who without hesitation once again came to the aid of the friendly people of Pakistan” he said.