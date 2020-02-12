UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, EU Discuss Possibility To Boost Settlements In Euros, Rubles - Russia's Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russia, EU Discuss Possibility to Boost Settlements in Euros, Rubles - Russia's Envoy

Russia and the European Union are discussing the possibility to increase the volume of settlements in euros or rubles, and the number of settlements in euros is already gradually growing, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has said in an interview with Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russia and the European Union are discussing the possibility to increase the volume of settlements in Euros or rubles, and the number of settlements in euros is already gradually growing, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

While the EU has expressed the intention to boost trade in euros with its partners, the Dollar remains a "powerful weapon" of the United States, Chizhov said.

"Certainly. This topic is being discussed, including at the level of the leadership of the Russian government and the European Commission.

We have dialogue, and the share of settlements is euros is gradually growing," Chizhov said, when asked whether Moscow and the bloc were discussing possible increase in settlements in euros or rubles.

Meanwhile, the settlements related to oil are traditionally conducted in Dollars, since the oil trade is channeled through the global market anyway, the envoy added.

"So, everything is not so easy, even despite the both sides' desire [to increase the number of settlements in euros or rubles], especially given that major European energy companies are not yet much willing to conduct settlements in euros," Chizhov went on to say.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Dollar Russia European Union Oil Vladimir Putin United States Market Government Share Weapon

Recent Stories

Italy's population declines in 2019 with lowest bi ..

8 minutes ago

ECC will approve Rs. 1 billion fund for promotion ..

11 minutes ago

Railways’ business plan will be implemented, SC ..

30 minutes ago

Football stars of future set for showdown at Under ..

45 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 February 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: MoE&#039;s plan to scrap homework to fr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.