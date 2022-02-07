UrduPoint.com

Russia-EU Trade Increased By 46.6% In 2021 - Federal Customs Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

Trade turnover between Russia and the European Union in 2021 rose by 46.6% year-on-year and amounted to $282.05 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Trade turnover between Russia and the European Union in 2021 rose by 46.6% year-on-year and amounted to $282.05 billion, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

Exports from Russia to the EU grew 65.4% to $188.1 billion, while imports from the EU to Russia grew 19.4% to $93.9 billion.

The EU share in Russia's total foreign trade grew from 33.8% in 2020 to 35.9% in 2021.

Export continues to dominate Russia's total foreign trade, amounting to $493.3 billion, a 45.

7% increase compared to 2020. Russia's imports in 2021 rose by 26.5% to $296.1 billion.

The Primary commodities of Russian exports in 2021 were fuel and energy products, whose share amounted to 54.3%. Electricity supplies grew 1.9 times, kerosene by 28.3%, coal by 6.4% and natural gas by 0.5%. Meanwhile, the volume of gasoline and crude oil exports shrank by 24.5% and by 3.8%, respectively.

Machinery and equipment represented the largest share of the import structure in 2021, accounting for 49.2% of total goods imported.

>