Russia Expected to See Record High Foreign Trade Since 2014 by Year-End - Customs

Russia's foreign trade turnover is expected to hit a record high since 2014 by the end of the year, Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia's foreign trade turnover is expected to hit a record high since 2014 by the end of the year, Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We had record indicators in foreign trade turnover in 2012-2013. Such levels will not probably be achieved because oil prices were very high then � more than $100 per barrel. But, according to our estimates, Russia will show this year the highest foreign trade indicators since 2014," Davydov said.

Commenting on the possible growth rates next year, the official noted that it depends on many factors, including the coronavirus situation.

"In 2020, the first half of the year was a disaster for world trade due to the coronavirus. Now we see that from time to time goods supply chains begin to break �� ports in China shut down, a cargo ship gets stranded across the Suez Canal. All this has a very strong impact on the world economy as a whole, and we, as part of the world foreign trade system, cannot stand aside," Davydov added.

At the same time, he noted that a favorable foreign economic situation is developing for Russia that contributed to the growth of GDP this year.