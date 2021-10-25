UrduPoint.com

Russia Expected To See Record High Foreign Trade Since 2014 By Year-End - Customs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:18 PM

Russia Expected to See Record High Foreign Trade Since 2014 by Year-End - Customs

Russia's foreign trade turnover is expected to hit a record high since 2014 by the end of the year, Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia's foreign trade turnover is expected to hit a record high since 2014 by the end of the year, Federal Customs Service First Deputy Head Ruslan Davydov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We had record indicators in foreign trade turnover in 2012-2013. Such levels will not probably be achieved because oil prices were very high then � more than $100 per barrel. But, according to our estimates, Russia will show this year the highest foreign trade indicators since 2014," Davydov said.

Commenting on the possible growth rates next year, the official noted that it depends on many factors, including the coronavirus situation.

"In 2020, the first half of the year was a disaster for world trade due to the coronavirus. Now we see that from time to time goods supply chains begin to break �� ports in China shut down, a cargo ship gets stranded across the Suez Canal. All this has a very strong impact on the world economy as a whole, and we, as part of the world foreign trade system, cannot stand aside," Davydov added.

At the same time, he noted that a favorable foreign economic situation is developing for Russia that contributed to the growth of GDP this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia China Oil Suez Same 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

5 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

34 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

35 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

50 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.