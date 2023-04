Russia Expects 3.7% Drop in Oil, Condensate Output in 2023 to 515Mln Tons - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia expects a decline in oil and condensate production in 2023 to 515 million tons from 535 million tons a year earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The total (production), which we expect, is 515 million tons.

Compared to last year, we had 535 million (tons), that is, minus 20 million tons," Novak told reporters.

Thus, oil and condensate production in Russia this year may decrease by 3.7%.