(@FahadShabbir)

Russia expects Bulgaria's gas transportation system to be ready for gas supplies from the TurkStream pipeline by January 1, 2020, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Tuesday following a meeting of the Russian-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission

VARNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia expects Bulgaria 's gas transportation system to be ready for gas supplies from the TurkStream pipeline by January 1, 2020 Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Tuesday following a meeting of the Russian-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission.

"As regards the construction of the gas pipeline to Serbia, we today discussed the prospects for the implementation of this project, we are counting on the timelines that the Bulgarian side has designated to ensure completion of the gas pipeline by January 1, in order to start the gas flow that goes through TurkStream," Manturov said.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova stressed the importance of the project not only for her country, but for the entire region, referring to it as "the Balkan Stream."

TurkStream is a 570-mile twin pipeline that will run through the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and is expected to carry 1.1 trillion cubic feet of gas per year. It consists of two pipelines, one for supplying gas to Turkey and the other to European countries bypassing potentially unreliable transit partners.