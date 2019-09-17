UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects Bulgaria's System To Be Ready For Gas Supplies From TurkStream By Jan 1

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:18 PM

Russia Expects Bulgaria's System to Be Ready for Gas Supplies From TurkStream by Jan 1

VARNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia expects Bulgaria's gas transportation system to be ready for gas supplies from the TurkStream pipeline by January 1, 2020, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters Tuesday following a meeting of the Russian-Bulgarian intergovernmental commission.

"As regards the construction of the gas pipeline to Serbia, we today discussed the prospects for the implementation of this project, we are counting on the timelines that the Bulgarian side has designated to ensure completion of the gas pipeline by January 1, in order to start the gas flow that goes through TurkStream," Manturov said.

