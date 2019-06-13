UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects EU To Abstain From Discriminating Russian Gas Pipelines - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia expects that the European Union will show a non-discriminatory and depoliticized approach to Russian gas transporting projects in Europe, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday at the opening of his meeting with Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission's vice-president in charge of the Energy Union.

"We expect a non-discriminatory and depoliticized approach to the projects on delivering Russian gas to the European Union to be in place. We believe that the United States' unilateral sanctions against joint gas transport projects with participation of European companies are inadmissible. We are sure that the Nord Stream 2 and the TurkStream are commercial projects that really contribute to the energy security of Northern and Southern Europe," Novak said.

