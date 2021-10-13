Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force Through 2022 - Putin

Russia is a responsible OPEC+ member state and expects that the oil production cuts agreements will remain in force through 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russia is a responsible OPEC+ member state and expects that the oil production cuts agreements will remain in force through 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russia is a responsible participant of the OPEC+. We expect that the agreement will be in force until the end of 2022," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.