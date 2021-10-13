Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements To Remain In Force Through 2022 - Putin
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:10 PM
Russia is a responsible OPEC+ member state and expects that the oil production cuts agreements will remain in force through 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
"Russia is a responsible participant of the OPEC+. We expect that the agreement will be in force until the end of 2022," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.