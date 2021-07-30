UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects To Add 100,000Bpd To Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:27 PM

Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - Novak

Russia expects, within the framework of the new OPEC+ agreements, to increase its daily oil production by 100,000 barrels each month until the end of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russia expects, within the framework of the new OPEC+ agreements, to increase its daily oil production by 100,000 barrels each month until the end of 2022, and thus to reach the pre-crisis oil production level of 10.5 million barrels per day in May 2022, and then gradually move to the "promising ceiling" of 11.5 million barrels per day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"If every month we increase [production], our share will be 100,000 barrels per day, then we will reach the production level of 10.5 million barrels per day in May next year. This is our pre-crisis level," Novak said.

He also explained how the increase of the baseline for oil production restrictions from 11 million to 11.

5 million barrels per day, would work for Russia from May 2022: "This will be a promising ceiling, to which we will move further, also based on the schedule, which is: from 10.5 and beyond."

"We have made a decision to add 400,000 barrels per day every month [by the entire OPEC + alliance] until the end of 2022. We [Russia] will add 100,000 barrels a month. Then we will reach 11.5 million barrels per day 10 months after May 1, [2022,]" Novak said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that the actual rates of increasing oil production by Russia and OPEC+ would anyway depend on the real conditions in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil May Market From Share Million

Recent Stories

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

5 seconds ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

33 seconds ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

35 seconds ago
 Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of ..

Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of Activities in Belarus Starting ..

38 seconds ago
 PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Perso ..

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

4 minutes ago
 Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punja ..

Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.