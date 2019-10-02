UrduPoint.com
Russia Expects To Produce 120-140Mln Tonnes Of LNG Annually By 2035 - Russian President Vladimir Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia is going to increase its annual production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 120-140 million tonnes by 2035, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The low cost of production and attractive logistics make Russian LNG projects one of the most competitive in the world and allow us to count on the long-term growth of our share in this dynamic market.

By 2035, we plan to reach the [annual] LNG production level of 120-140 million tonnes," Putin said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

