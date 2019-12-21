UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects To Sign 5-Year Gas Deal With Kiev Before New Year - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Russia Expects to Sign 5-Year Gas Deal With Kiev Before New Year - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Moscow and Kiev are expected to sign a five-year gas transit contract before the New Year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told Sputnik on Friday.

"It will be a new [transit] contract, its key articles for the next five years have been agreed. We will sign the contract before the New Year," Kozak said.

The deputy prime minister did not specify what volumes had been agreed.

The news of an agreement comes after protracted legal disputes on details of gas contracts. However, the arguments have now been settled, Kozak said.

"The issue has been resolved, there will not be any lawsuits, court arguments, mutual claims anymore," the deputy prime minister said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Kiev Gas Agreement Court

Recent Stories

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

52 minutes ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

52 minutes ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

53 minutes ago

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Hu ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

1 hour ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.