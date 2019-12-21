Russia Expects to Sign 5-Year Gas Deal With Kiev Before New Year - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Moscow and Kiev are expected to sign a five-year gas transit contract before the New Year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told Sputnik on Friday.

"It will be a new [transit] contract, its key articles for the next five years have been agreed. We will sign the contract before the New Year," Kozak said.

The deputy prime minister did not specify what volumes had been agreed.

The news of an agreement comes after protracted legal disputes on details of gas contracts. However, the arguments have now been settled, Kozak said.

"The issue has been resolved, there will not be any lawsuits, court arguments, mutual claims anymore," the deputy prime minister said.