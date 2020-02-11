Russia Expects to Sign Contract for Industrial Zone in Egypt in 2020 First Half - Diplomat

Russia expects the developer contract for its industrial zone in Egypt to be signed in the first half of the year, the country's charge d'affaires ad interim in Cairo, Svetlana Zubova, has said in an interview with Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia expects the developer contract for its industrial zone in Egypt to be signed in the first half of the year, the country's charge d'affaires ad interim in Cairo, Svetlana Zubova, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia's and Egypt's responsible bodies are now coordinating different aspects of the developer contract, which will outline the technical and economical parameters of the Russian Industrial Zone operation. We expect the document to be signed in the first half of 2020," Zubova said.

Russia's Export Center and the Ministry of Industry and Trade are currently looking for potential residents and investors of the industrial zone, Zubova added.

According to the diplomat, 32 agreements of intent have been signed with companies interested in engaging in the project so far.

Moscow and Egypt signed the agreement on creating the Russian Industrial Zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt's tax free area and trade hub meant to attract foreign investment, in May 2018. The 1,300-acre industrial zone is expected to become a platform for Russian companies to expand into Egypt, Africa and the middle East.