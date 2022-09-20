Russia Exported Military Equipment Worth $6Bln In First Half of 2022 - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russia's defense industry is contributing to strengthening of the country's security, while having strong positions in international markets, as it exported weapons and other military equipment worth over $6 billion to its foreign partners just in the first half of 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Only for six months of the current year, our industry exported military equipment worth over $6 billion to foreign partners, despite all the circumstances, which everyone is aware of," Putin said during a meeting with heads of companies of the Russian defense industry, adding that the industry was contributing "a lot" to Russia's security.