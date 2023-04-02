Russia Extends Voluntary Oil Production Cuts Until End of 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russia has decided to extend voluntary oil production cuts of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"As a responsible and preventive action, Russia is implementing a voluntary cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of 2023 from the average production level of February, determined in accordance with independent sources," Novak said in a statement, published by the Russian government.

Russia initially announced production cuts only for March, but later extended the initiative until the end of June.