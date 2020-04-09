UrduPoint.com
Russia Favors Joint Coordinated Actions To Stabilize Energy Market - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:38 PM

Russia favors coordinated joint actions for stabilizing the energy market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the OPEC+ videoconference, expected to focus on oil production cuts

Russia favors coordinated joint actions for stabilizing the energy market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, ahead of the OPEC+ videoconference, expected to focus on oil production cuts.

"Russia favors joint coordinated actions in the interests of stabilizing the global energy source market. As for the figures, you have heard the president say this, I will not repeat his words.

All details will be discussed during the teleconference, let us wait for it," Peskov told reporters.

"You followed [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's meeting with leaders of profile agencies, the Energy Ministry, [Energy] Minister [Alexander] Novak and heads of oil companies, which was held last week, last Friday. You have heard all of Putin's statements and all of Novak's statements. Our position is clear," Peskov said, when asked about the Kremlin's expectations from the OPEC+ summit.

