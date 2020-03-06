Russia Favors OPEC+ Deal Extension, No Final Decision on Additional Cuts Yet - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia favors the extension of OPEC+ oil output cut, but does not have a final decision yet on the additional reduction, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Friday.

"We agree to the extension but there is no understanding about the amount," the source said, adding that there was no final decision on additional cuts.

At the same time, the source said "there will be an agreement between Russia and OPEC+ members in any case."