Russia Finance Ministry Informs Luxembourg, Malta Of Raising Tax On Dividend Income To 15%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday it had informed Luxembourg and Malta of increasing to 15 percent the tax on dividend and interest income derived from Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday it had informed Luxembourg and Malta of increasing to 15 percent the tax on dividend and interest income derived from Russia.

"The Russian Finance Ministry has sent letters to the finance ministries of Luxembourg and Malta on introducing changes into the two-party agreements on avoiding double taxation in terms of increasing the tax rate on dividend and interest income to 15 percent," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has earlier sent a similar notification to Cyprus.

"The changes are introduced into the agreements on double taxation avoiding as part of implementation of the Russian president's order to increase the tax rate on dividend and interest income, transferred to foreign accounts," the Finance Ministry explained.

