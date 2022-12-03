Russia Finding Alternative Metal Export Markets - Deputy Industry Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Western restrictions on the ferrous metals export have shown Russia's ability to reorient itself to new markets, including exotic ones, the Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov told Sputnik on Friday.

"There were concerns in the metallurgy industry about export destinations, since the EU and US markets were closing. As practice has shown, firstly, the industry has perfectly reoriented itself to the domestic market, and secondly, new sales markets have been found, including the most exotic ones," Yevtukhov said on the sidelines of the upper house of the Russian parliament meeting.

Yevtukhov also noted that the output of the metallurgical industry has decreased by only 6% in 10 months.

In early November, the deputy minister said that the consumption of rolled steel in Russia increased by 2.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022. Over the same period of time, steel output decreased by 6%, the volume of iron smelting fell by 2.9%, and the output of long products decreased by 2.5%, Yevtukhov added.

In March, the European Union banned the import of steel and iron products from Russia as part of sanctions measures against the background of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, metal sheets, pipe products and fittings fell under the restrictions. Europe reportedly estimated the loss of export earnings for Russia at more than 3 billion Euros ($3.16 billion).