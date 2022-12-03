UrduPoint.com

Russia Finding Alternative Metal Export Markets - Deputy Industry Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia Finding Alternative Metal Export Markets - Deputy Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Western restrictions on the ferrous metals export have shown Russia's ability to reorient itself to new markets, including exotic ones, the Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov told Sputnik on Friday.

"There were concerns in the metallurgy industry about export destinations, since the EU and US markets were closing. As practice has shown, firstly, the industry has perfectly reoriented itself to the domestic market, and secondly, new sales markets have been found, including the most exotic ones," Yevtukhov said on the sidelines of the upper house of the Russian parliament meeting.

Yevtukhov also noted that the output of the metallurgical industry has decreased by only 6% in 10 months.

In early November, the deputy minister said that the consumption of rolled steel in Russia increased by 2.5 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2022. Over the same period of time, steel output decreased by 6%, the volume of iron smelting fell by 2.9%, and the output of long products decreased by 2.5%, Yevtukhov added.

In March, the European Union banned the import of steel and iron products from Russia as part of sanctions measures against the background of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. In particular, metal sheets, pipe products and fittings fell under the restrictions. Europe reportedly estimated the loss of export earnings for Russia at more than 3 billion Euros ($3.16 billion).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament European Union Same March November Market From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

1 hour ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

1 hour ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

1 hour ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

1 hour ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

1 hour ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.