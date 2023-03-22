UrduPoint.com

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist Of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Russian Central Bank has resumed publishing the structure of foreign exchange reserves on Wednesday, and as of March 1, 2023, the share of gold increased over to 23.6%, while the share of foreign currency decreased to 71.5%, according to the Central Bank data.

According to the Central Bank, as of March 1, 2023, Russia's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $574.247 billion, while in 2022 it amounted to $617.133 billion.

