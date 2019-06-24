Russia, France Preparing Moscow Economic Conference on Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russia and France are discussing the concept and timeline for a conference on climate change related economic challenges in Moscow, the first deputy chief of the Russian government staff said.

"We are working on a concept and dates for a Moscow conference on economic challenges linked to climate change," Sergei Prikhodko told reporters.

He spoke ahead of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's trip to France. Prikhodko said Russian-French economic relationship "is not standing still." There is space for cooperation on energy efficiency, technology, small and medium enterprises, tourism and artificial intelligence, he said.