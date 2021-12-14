Russia fulfills all agreements on gas supplies to Europe, Berlin would like to increase the volumes of imports, a source in the German Chancellor's office told reporters in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia fulfills all agreements on gas supplies to Europe, Berlin would like to increase the volumes of imports, a source in the German Chancellor's office told reporters in Berlin.

"According to our observation, so far our analysis indicated that Russia was complying with all supply agreements.

The question of whether Russia could supply more than in the agreements is different. But, on the one hand, we see that not only the Russian-European markets are affected (by rising prices), but, for example, the demand for gas in Asia has also grown. We cannot demand more from our suppliers than is stipulated in the agreements, but, of course, in today's situation we would like more supply in the market to ease tensions," the source said.