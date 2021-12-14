UrduPoint.com

Russia Fulfills Contracts For Gas Supplies To Europe - German Chancellor's Office Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Russia Fulfills Contracts for Gas Supplies to Europe - German Chancellor's Office Source

Russia fulfills all agreements on gas supplies to Europe, Berlin would like to increase the volumes of imports, a source in the German Chancellor's office told reporters in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia fulfills all agreements on gas supplies to Europe, Berlin would like to increase the volumes of imports, a source in the German Chancellor's office told reporters in Berlin.

"According to our observation, so far our analysis indicated that Russia was complying with all supply agreements.

The question of whether Russia could supply more than in the agreements is different. But, on the one hand, we see that not only the Russian-European markets are affected (by rising prices), but, for example, the demand for gas in Asia has also grown. We cannot demand more from our suppliers than is stipulated in the agreements, but, of course, in today's situation we would like more supply in the market to ease tensions," the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Berlin Gas Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Dig ..

DIFC Courts launches Specialised Court for the Digital Economy

10 minutes ago
 Afghanistan to Reopen COVID-19 Hospitals Soon - Ta ..

Afghanistan to Reopen COVID-19 Hospitals Soon - Taliban

13 seconds ago
 Business activities disturbing due to encroachment ..

Business activities disturbing due to encroachments on city roads

14 seconds ago
 Punjab LGs system to be a historic, all inclusive: ..

Punjab LGs system to be a historic, all inclusive: Hasaan

16 seconds ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group participates in climate change seminar

25 minutes ago
 UK Lawmaker Calls on Government to Create Dedicate ..

UK Lawmaker Calls on Government to Create Dedicated COVID-19 Department

17 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.