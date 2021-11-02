UrduPoint.com

Russia Fulfills Gas Obligations To Europe - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russia fulfills its gas obligations to Europe in excess, and President Vladimir Putin's order to increase deliveries of gas to European underground storage facilities after November 8 is in force, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Russia fulfills all obligations, fulfills clearly, even if these obligations are exceeded. The president's stance on this matter is still in force," Peskov told reporters.

