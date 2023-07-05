Open Menu

Russia Fulfills Obligations On Oil, Gas Supplies To Hungary - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Russia Fulfills Obligations on Oil, Gas Supplies to Hungary - Official

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia fulfills its obligations on supplies of oil and gas to Hungary on conditions that are comfortable for Budapest, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is a co-chairman of the Russian-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission, said on Wednesday.

"As for the obligations of gas and oil companies, I can say that they are being fulfilled in full. This ensures the security of the population of Hungary, both energy and financial, since the conditions under which they are currently supplied (oil and gas) are comfortable and allow the country to develop," Murashko said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

